Bristol protest: Prime minister calls protests 'disgraceful'

A third night of protests in the city of Bristol has been called "disgraceful" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The demonstration, which started off peaceful, later turned violent as protesters and police clashed, and ten people have been arrested.

The protest was organised in response to the government's plans to give police more precise powers to restrict demonstrations.

These plans are being debated by Members of Parliament this week.

What happened?

The demonstration began in College Green in Bristol during the day, before moving to Bridewell police station later in the evening.

Police in riot gear blocked access to the road and protestors sat in front of them in response.

Later in the evening, police officers said the "atmosphere changed" and "people became physical".

Footage showed police in riot gear using their shields to push protesters back.

Supt Mark Runacres, from Avon and Somerset Police said "reasonable force had to be used".

He said many of the marchers had followed the police warnings to go home, which he said he was grateful for, but that some who stayed in the centre had attacked officers by throwing missiles including bottles, a bicycle pedal and eggs.

Why are people protesting?

The government has proposed some changes to laws on crime and justice in England and Wales as part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

One part of the changes covers protests.

At the moment, if police say they want to limit a protest - for example to keep the public safe and prevent crime - they generally have to show it may result in "serious public disorder, serious damage to property or serious disruption to the life of the community".

They can then impose specific measures, for example restricting the route of a march, and typically when it comes to major events, the police and organisers will try and work out a plan together weeks in advance.

The proposed change, would mean police chiefs will be able to put more conditions on static (non-moving) protests, including imposing a start and finish time and setting noise limits. These rules would also apply to a demonstration by just one person.

Anti-racism protesters threw the statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the harbour last June

For example, under the new law, if someone held a one-person demo and refused to follow police directions over how they should protest - they could be fined up to £2,500.

Also at the moment, police need to prove protesters knew they had been told to move on, before they can be said to have broken the law, under the new proposals, it will also become a crime to fail to follow restrictions the protesters "ought" to have known about, even if they have not received a direct order from an officer.

The proposed law also includes an offence of "intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance". The aim of this is to stop people occupying public spaces and using other protest tactics to make themselves seen and heard.

Damage to memorials could also lead to up to 10 years in prison. It's after a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down during a demo in Bristol last year.

How have people reacted to the protests?

Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the protests were 'disgraceful'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Last night saw disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol. Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property. The police and the city have my full support."

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said he recognised "the frustrations" with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill but said that: "smashing buildings in our city centre, vandalising vehicles, attacking our police will do nothing to lessen the likelihood of the bill going through".

Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the violence was "completely unacceptable" and that protesters should be using: "other ways of expressing whatever dissatisfaction they have".