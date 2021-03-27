play
Six Nations: Wales beat France to win 2021 tournament

Last updated at 09:09
WALES.Getty Images

Wales have won the Six Nations rugby tournament!

Head coach Wayne Pivac says the team are "over the moon" they won, after Scotland beat France in Paris.

This is Wales' sixth title since 2000, and is a consolation for the team after they missed out on the Grand Slam last week.

If a team wins all five of its matches, it is called a Grand Slam, but to win a Grand Slam is very hard.

wales-celebrate-win.Getty Images

"What a tournament it's been. From a Welsh point of view we're over the moon. It's just a shame we couldn't do it as a group last week." said Wayne Pivac.

"We don't want to talk too much about that though. As the game went on, it wasn't to be, but we've come out on top of the table and won the tournament.

"We're very happy with our camp. We've built nicely through the competition."

This is Wayne's first Six Nations success since he took over from former coach Warren Gatland in 2019.

Wales achieved the Triple Crown title, after beating Ireland, Scotland and England during the tournament.

