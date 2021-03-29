play
Watch Newsround

A very hot dog! Scientists cooks sausages on lava

Lava is really, really hot.

It can reach temperatures of over 1000 degrees C.

Which some peckish scientists who were studying the volcano in Iceland recently, used to their advantage...

By using the molten rock to rustle up some sausages!

Molten rock or lava is not only very hot, it's very thick, so the sausages don't sink into it.

They just sit on top and cook, makes sense right.

Check out the video to see some ultra cool volcano pictures and some hungry scientists and their sausages!

Watch more videos

A very hot dog! Scientists cooks sausages on lava
Video

A very hot dog! Scientists cooks sausages on lava

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner
Video

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day
Video

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?
Video

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

'I can't believe that actually happened!'
Video

'I can't believe that actually happened!'

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House
Video

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House

The circus comes to school!
Video

The circus comes to school!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play
Video

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play

Your Mother's Day messages
Video

Your Mother's Day messages

Your back to school questions answered by professor
Video

Your back to school questions answered by professor

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'
Video

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?
Video

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

How does it feel to be back at school?
Video

How does it feel to be back at school?

Meghan and Harry: The story so far
Video

Meghan and Harry: The story so far

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'
Video

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'

Top Stories

People in London wearing masks

Find out how the rules change in England from Monday

comments
easter bunnies in snow
play
0:41

Could a white Easter be on the way?

A PlayStation 5, an Xbox and a semioconductor factory

What's the link between PlayStation 5 shortages and President Biden?

comments
Newsround Home