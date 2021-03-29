A very hot dog! Scientists cooks sausages on lava

Lava is really, really hot.

It can reach temperatures of over 1000 degrees C.

Which some peckish scientists who were studying the volcano in Iceland recently, used to their advantage...

By using the molten rock to rustle up some sausages!

Molten rock or lava is not only very hot, it's very thick, so the sausages don't sink into it.

They just sit on top and cook, makes sense right.

Check out the video to see some ultra cool volcano pictures and some hungry scientists and their sausages!