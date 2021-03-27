Manchester United's women's team are set to play their first ever game at Old Trafford on Saturday 27 March, and Hayley managed to catch up with the team's goalkeeper, Mary Earps.

Old Trafford is one of the most famous football grounds in the world, and when Hayley asked Mary how that feels she said: "It feels really good, I'm not going to lie to you. Everyone has been asking me since playing for Manchester United, 'when are you going to play at old Trafford?'"

It's just as important as it is exciting to play at the ground for the first time, Mary said: "We've been fighting for equality and girl power and this is a real sign of the progress we've made."

How will the team play against rivals West Ham? Well Mary says the plan is to win, and "to do it at Old Trafford would be extra special."