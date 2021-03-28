Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!

Last year, 11-year-old Max set himself a very difficult challenge.

He's slept in a tent in his back garden for a whole year! It's all in honour of Max's friend and neighbour Rick who sadly passed away from cancer.

Rick gave Max his tent and encouraged him to seek out an adventure - and that's exactly what he's done!

Max now wants other children to get involved to celebrate his achievement, either by sleeping in a tent outside, or having a go at camping indoors.