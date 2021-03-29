Find out how the rules change in England from Monday

Getty Images People can new meet outside, as long as they stick to the 'rule of six'

The coronavirus lockdown rules are changing in England from Monday 29 March.

People will be allowed to meet outside, either with one other household or within the "rule of six", including private gardens.

Plus, the government's "stay at home" message will end, but people will be urged to stay local.

Outdoor sport facilities will re-open, including tennis and basketball courts, and people will be allowed to restart organised sports outdoors including football.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are outlining their own rules for lifting lockdown.

More restrictions will be lifted from 12 April and then every five weeks - as long as the targets for beating coronavirus are met.

On March 8 schools reopened and two people from different households in England were able to meet on a park bench for a coffee.

From Monday, this will change so people can meet with up to six others in an outdoor setting.

Weddings will be allowed to take place again, but only with six people in attendance.

If the rate of coronavirus continues drop as the government and scientists hope, then all shops will be allowed to reopen in England on 12 April.

Restaurants and pubs will be allowed to reopen to serve food and drink to people sitting outdoors.

Gyms and spas will be allowed to open and so too will zoos, theme parks and community centres.

As well as this, members of the same household will be allowed to take a holiday in England in self-contained accommodation.

What's happening in Scotland?

Getty Images Children in primary years 4-7 returned to school on 15 March

In Scotland, outdoor mixing between four people from up to two households is already allowed, along with outdoor non-contact sports and organised group exercise.

From 2 April in Scotland, the "stay at home" message will end and become "stay local".

From 5 April, hairdressers can reopen for pre-booked appointments and more shops can open again.

Outdoor non-contact group sports for 12 to 17 year-olds can also resume from that date.

What's happening in Wales?

In Wales, the "stay at home" message has already changed to "stay local".

Four people from two households can already meet up outdoors to socialise, including gardens.

Outdoor sports facilities have reopened and hairdressers have reopened for appointments.

From 12 April, all shops will reopen and all pupils will return to schools.

What's happening in Northern Ireland?

In Northern Ireland, lockdown will continue until 1 April, when people will be allowed to meet up for exercise in groups up to 10 from two households.

Six people from two households will be allowed to meet in private gardens and outdoor sporting activities can resume.