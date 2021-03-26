Wales Lockdown: 'Stay-local' rule in Wales to end from Saturday

Getty Images Welsh resorts will be able to welcome visitors, but only from other parts of Wales

Wales' "stay-local" lockdown restriction will end on Saturday and people will be able to travel freely within its borders.

It means Wales will be the first UK nation to scrap travel restrictions within country boundaries since lockdowns were re-imposed in winter.

Self-contained tourist accommodation - including caravans and some hotels and cottages - will also be able to open on Saturday.

But residents will not be allowed to leave Wales as non-essential travel to and from other UK nations will be banned for at least two weeks.

The Welsh government said the level of restrictions was "starting" to move from alert level four to alert level three.

What else do we know?

Getty Images Caravans are among the accommodation that will be able to reopen

As well as the easing of travel restrictions, the Welsh government has also announced a change to how many people can meet outdoors.

Under the new rules, six people from two households will be able to meet up (including in private gardens), an increase from the current four-person limit.

Organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s can take place again, and libraries and archives will be able to reopen their doors.

Rules will also allow a limited opening of the outdoors areas of some historic places and gardens.

Retailers may be allowed to fully reopen, and teaching of pupils not yet back in school could restart from 12 April.

Primary schools and some secondary school children have already resumed classes.

Getty Images Primary schools in Wales opened to all pupils from Monday 15 March. Some older secondary school children are back in class - with the aim of all secondary school children returning after the Easter break on 12 April

Stay local rules were in place for just two weeks.

They had replaced a stay-at-home order - in place since the start of the third national Welsh lockdown - which meant people had to remain home except for essential purposes like work and exercise.

Lockdown was imposed in Wales at the end of December after a rise in coronavirus cases increased pressure on the Welsh NHS.

These are the latest measures in the Welsh government's plans to ease restrictions - but many parts of the economy remain closed.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said the "public health position remains stable" and there is "headroom" to make changes.

"These further relaxations are part of our careful and phased approach to unlocking the restrictions and enabling people and businesses to resume their activities in the safest possible way," he said.