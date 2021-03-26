Mars: Nasa Orbiter spots frosty dunes from Orbiter

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Nasa has released a new image showing incredible "frosty sand dunes" on the surface of Mars.

The image was caught by the Mars Orbiter in February, and shows, according to Nasa: "A field of sand dunes [that] occupies this frosty five kilometre diameter crater in the high-latitudes of the northern plains of Mars."

The experts who've been analysing the picture also say the shapes and textures might demonstrate gullies being formed by melting ice.

It's just the latest incredible image from Mars, following last month's landing of the Perseverance rover on the planet's surface. April could also see the launch of the Mars helicopter.

What's the Mars Orbiter?

NASA/ JPL Another incredible picture of Mars from the Orbiter's time looking at the planet

The Orbiter has been circling Mars since 2006, and has so far sent back 51,125 gigabytes of data from the planet - that's a lot of pictures.

Last year Nasa celebrated 15 years work from the satellite by picking out some of the amazing images it had sent back to Earth.

The Orbiter's mission was originally to search for evidence of water on Mars' surface, but after it completed that two-year mission, Nasa decided it was doing such a good job they extended it's mission. It has now spent years doing things like monitoring how Mars changes through the seasons and searching the planet for places for human-made objects like the Perseverance rover to land.

It was also crucial in finding sites for Nasa's Curioisty rover to land and explore.