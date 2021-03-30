play
Watch Newsround

Watch: How to stay safe when gaming online

Throughout the past year, most of us have been spending much more time at home than we used to.

For some of us this meant spending more time gaming. During the first lockdown, 47% of you say you saw something online you wish you hadn't, so we have some tips to help keep you safe whilst playing online.

Sarah from The Breck Foundation told Newsround that: "There are 3 billion people around the world online gaming and it may surprise you to know that 2.1 billion of those are adults."

This means that when you are gaming online, there is a big chance you could be talking to an adult.

Sarah's top tips for staying safe are to make sure your privacy settings are set to private and only to talk to your friends, and never have your location information available. Her second tip is to report anyone that is behaving strangely or saying nasty things.

Sarah's last tip is to remember the power you have in your finger, if someone is being offensive or making you uncomfortable, turn off your console or phone and tell a trusted adult.

Watch more videos

Watch: How to stay safe when gaming online
Video

Watch: How to stay safe when gaming online

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner
Video

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day
Video

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?
Video

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

'I can't believe that actually happened!'
Video

'I can't believe that actually happened!'

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House
Video

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House

The circus comes to school!
Video

The circus comes to school!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play
Video

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play

Your Mother's Day messages
Video

Your Mother's Day messages

Your back to school questions answered by professor
Video

Your back to school questions answered by professor

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'
Video

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?
Video

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

How does it feel to be back at school?
Video

How does it feel to be back at school?

Meghan and Harry: The story so far
Video

Meghan and Harry: The story so far

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'
Video

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'

Top Stories

Bumble bee

Why are there so many big bees around right now?

comments
Sea ice

Arctic sea ice at lowest level for years

comments
cicadas.

Billions of insects to emerge after being underground for 17 years

comments
Newsround Home