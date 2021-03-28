Holi: What is the Hindu festival all about?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Holi festival - how people celebrate it and why?

The Hindu festival of Holi started in India but is now celebrated around the world.

It is known as the festival of love, colours and spring and involves people throwing coloured powder and water at each other.

The two-day festival also celebrates the Hindu god Krishna and the legend of Holika and Prahlad.

The coloured powder is thought to be a reference to Krishna throwing coloured water at people when he was a boy.

The story of Holika and Prahlad symbolises good overcoming evil.

AFP/Getty Images

Celebrations this year

This year, celebrations have been banned in some areas because of coronavirus restrictions but normally huge crowds gather in the street and throw paint at each other.

People of all backgrounds get involved in the fun and it is a chance for families to play tricks on each other.

The festival marks the beginning of spring, it celebrates new life and love.

It is celebrated on the last full moon of the lunar month and this year will be on 28 and 29 March.

On the first day people light bonfires and eat special food and on the second day the paint fight takes place.

EPA People wear old clothes so their best outfits aren't ruined

As well as coloured powder people sometimes throw water balloons and squirt water at each other with water pistols.

People also give presents and eat special food like popcorn, coconuts and chickpeas which are roasted on the bonfires.

It is perhaps one of the only times children are encouraged to get dirty. It is very messy but looks like lots of fun.