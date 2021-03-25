Climate change: How making old homes cosier can cut carbon emissions

Getty Images

Old houses can look pretty but they are no friend when it comes to the fight against climate change.

That's because a lot of homes that are over 100 years old are not energy efficient and tend to have single glazed windows and bad insulation which causes heat to escape easily, meaning not only can they be chilly sometimes but they use up a lot of non-renewable energy.

Heating and powering buildings currently makes up 40% of the UK's total energy usage.

The solution? Make old homes cosier, of course!

A report, published by government agency Historic England, said that 'greening' a historic home could deliver up to 84% cut in emissions.

How can cosier homes cut carbon emissions?

A fifth of all homes in England are more than a century old, and action is needed to reduce carbon emissions from housing as part of efforts to tackle climate change.

The report suggests ways for Georgina, Victorian and Edwardian homes to become more energy efficient and help reduce the amount of heat escaping through old, thin windows and walls.

These include: loft insulation, secondary or double glazing and draught proofing windows and doors.

Getty Images Loft installation is a solution to help homes become more energy efficient

Air source heat pumps, external wall insulation on the back of properties and internal wall insulation on the front could also help.

However, this won't be cheap! Installing a full range of measures could cost thousands of pounds per property.

The annual cost of making adjustments to three-quarters of pre-1919 houses would be up to £6.4 billion up to 2050, the report found.

But it also said small behavioural changes such as turning down the heating, keeping up with repair and maintenance work, and smaller and simpler measures such as low energy light bulbs could help address climate change while solutions to paying for these large-scale measures are developed.

What are the benefits of 'greening' old houses?

Getty Images Using low energy light bulbs is a small thing people can do to help straight away

The report found that the large-scale measures to adapt old homes could reduce carbon emissions by up to 84% in a detached Victorian home, 62% in a Georgian terrace, 58% in a 1900s terrace, 56% in a Victorian semi-detached property and 54% in a Victorian terraced house.

Should we just demolish old homes and start again?

Getty Images

Experts warned that it was important to tackle emissions from old properties, rather than demolish them and rebuild,

That's because there was already carbon stored within existing buildings which would be released during demolition and building new homes.

There is no one-size-fits-all for greening historic homes, with features including the age and the location of the property affecting its carbon footprint.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "Our buildings are important sources of embodied carbon, so we know we must reuse them, rather than demolish and rebuild, but as buildings are the third largest carbon emission producers in the UK after transport and industry, we must also address their daily emissions.

"From small behavioural changes to larger energy efficiency improvements, this new research demonstrates that we can greatly reduce the carbon footprint of our precious historic homes, whilst maintaining what makes them special."

The weather can impact home emissions

Getty Images

New research included in the report shows regional weather patterns have a direct impact on homes' carbon emissions, with a building in the north west of England generating 14% more emissions than an identical building in the South East.

But what about new houses?

Getty Images

In January, the government announced that all new homes must be more energy efficient and "zero-carbon ready" by 2025.

New homes are expected to produce 75-80% lower carbon emissions compared to current builds.

Under the new rules, any building work in existing buildings must also meet new energy standards.

The aim is to help lower the cost of energy bills for families, while helping to tackle climate change.

What do you think of the ideas for 'greening' our homes? Let us know in the comments below.