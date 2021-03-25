Vaccine passport: What is it and why are people talking about it?

Getty Images In the UK, those who've received the coronavirus jab are given a vaccination card

Millions of adults across the UK have now received at least their first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

The government has said it's aiming to offer a first dose to around 32 million people in its nine priority groups by 15 April and lockdown restrictions are expected to be slowly phased out over the next few months as infection rates continue to fall.

Now countries around the world are starting to think about ways to safely allow people to do more things and visit more places, and some people are starting to talk about what are being called 'vaccine passports'.

But others are warning that this could lead to some people being discriminated against.

So what do people mean by a 'vaccine passport'? And what are the pros and cons?

Read on to find out more.

What is a vaccine passport?

The idea of a vaccine passport is essentially a way for a person to prove they've received an injection against a particular disease or infection like the coronavirus.

Currently in the UK, those who've received the coronavirus jab are given a vaccination card and the details are added to their medical records.

However, several countries including the UK, are thinking about other ways of recording a person's vaccination status. This could be via a physical document or certificate, or the information may be stored digitally, like on a phone app.

That way people could use it to prove they've either been vaccinated, or that they've recently tested negative.

There are lots of arguments right now about this and many different views, as it raises lots of different issues.

What are the arguments FOR vaccine passports?

David Espejo This is how a phone app version of a vaccine passport might look

People who support vaccine passports argue that it's a very good way of safely opening different parts of the UK.

People who have been vaccinated are less at risk of catching coronavirus and becoming seriously ill if they do. Scientists also believe there is emerging evidence that some vaccines - like the Pfizer vaccine - appears to also slow the spread of the disease.

So it's argued that being able to show you have been vaccinated means that businesses such as restaurants, cinemas, sports venues and concerts might be able to open up safely.

PA Media Some believe vaccine passports will enable to people to feel safer when travelling abroad

It's also argued that the passports could make it a lot easier for people to travel.

It would allow travellers to move safely between different countries or regions without the fear of contracting the virus - and also being able to reassure the countries they are visiting that they are less likely to bring it in.

There have also been some discussions around vaccine passports and jobs, for instance making it a condition of a job - such as a nurse or a care home worker - to have the vaccine to protect the people they look after.

What are the arguments AGAINST vaccine passports?

Getty Images

However, some feel the introduction of a vaccine passport or certificate could lead to people being discriminated against. That means that some people would be excluded from certain activities,

For instance, only certain parts of the population have been vaccinated - at the moment in the UK it's only people aged over 50, those who work in certain types of jobs and people with illnesses or disabilities that make them vulnerable to serious illness.

Also there are some groups that can't have the vaccine - which could be because of a medical condition. And of course, at the moment children aren't being given the vaccine,

Getty Images

As well as that, it's important to say that the vaccine isn't compulsory in the UK - although they are strongly encouraged to have it, people can choose not to.

So there are worries that if businesses and attractions decide to ask people to show they've had a vaccine before they come in, is that fair on those people who haven't had it?

There is also the issue of vaccination around the world. The most vaccinated countries are at the moment the wealthiest countries which can afford to buy lots of vaccines for their populations.

Could a passport system mean that people from countries which don't have a fast vaccine rollout are banned from travelling anywhere else?

What happens next?

The truth is that at the moment we don't know and the decisions for the UK haven't been made.

Reuters Michael Gove is leading the government's review on Covid vaccine certifications

Politicians and leaders around the world are talking about the idea - but it's possible that businesses could start to put in place their own rules anyway.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a government review that would look into issues surrounding vaccine passports at the end of February. He appointed government minister Michael Gove to head up the review.

Meanwhile, a petition urging the government not to introduce vaccine passports could be debated by MPs after it gained more than 200,000 signatures.

What are other countries doing?

EPA European officials have revealed their plans to introduce an EU-wide 'Green Digital Certificate' by the end of the summer

The introduction of vaccine passports is an idea several other countries are also considering.

European officials have revealed their plans to introduce an EU-wide 'Green Digital Certificate' which would allow those who've had the coronavirus vaccine, tested negative, or recently recovered from the virus, to freely travel within the region.

Officials have said they hope for it to be in place before the summer tourist season.

Denmark, Sweden and Estonia are currently in the process of developing their own digital vaccine passports.

Reuters Israel has introduced the green pass for those who've either been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus

Israel introduced its own version of a vaccine passport known as a 'green pass' in February and those who've either been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus are eligible to apply for one.