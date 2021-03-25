Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Professional dancer line up revealed!

Even though celebs won't be cha-cha-ing along the Strictly ballroom until the autumn, there's still LOTS to get excited about.

That's because the professional dancer line up has been revealed!

Now it's only a matter of counting down the days until we can get the sequins and glitter back out!

Strictly Come Dancing: Who made the professional dancer line up?

Aljaž Skorjanec, Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice

Born in Slovenia, Aljaž took to the dance floor at the age of five and enjoyed much success in his home country where he won 19 Slovenian championships in Ballroom and Latin. For over a decade of competing, Aljaž represented Slovenia at a world level. Aljaž joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and during his first year, he lifted the Glitterball Trophy with Abbey Clancy. Last year he was partnered up with Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Giovanni Pernice was born in Sicily but as a child moved to Bologna to pursue his dancing career, during which he successfully won the Italian Championships in 2012. Giovanni has made the Strictly Come Dancing final an impressive three times, with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee and Faye Tozer. In the most recent series he partnered Ranvir Singh and danced all the way to the semi-final.

Gorka Marquez began dancing at the age of 12. He represented Spain in the World Latin Championships in 2010 and reached the semi-finals of the 2012 WDSF World Cup. Gorka has been a professional dancer on Strictly since 2016 and has danced in two finals, with singer Alexandra Burke in 2017 and with actor Maisie Smith in 2020.

Amy Dowden, Nadiya Bychkova and Janette Manrara

Amy began dancing at the age of eight, is a four-time British National Finalist and went on to become British National Champion, making her one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin dancers in the UK. Amy grew up watching Strictly Come Dancing from her home town of Caerphilly, South Wales, and in 2017 her dream of dancing on the show came true when she joined the series as a professional dancer. In 2019 she danced all the way to the final with CBBC's Karim Zeroual and most recently she partnered TV Presenter JJ Chalmers.

Nadiya Bychkova is a highly-decorated dancer originally from Ukraine. She is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin '10' Dance. Nadiya joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and in her first year made it to the Quarter-Final with her celebrity partner Davood Ghadami. She has since also partnered Lee Ryan and David James.

Janette Manrara was born in Miami and joined the Strictly Come Dancing family in 2013. Before Strictly, Janette was already a dancer at a global level, performing with Jennifer Lopez at the 82nd Academy Awards as well as being a principal dancer in the TV series Glee. Janette's Strictly partners have included Jake Wood, Peter Andre and Dr Ranj. In 2020 she was partnered with singer HRVY and reached her first final. Janette has also won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special twice with partners Melvin Odoom and Aston Merrygold.

Anton Du Beke

Anton Du Beke joined Strictly Come Dancing during its first series and is the only professional dancer to have danced in every series. Wow! Anton has reached the Strictly Come Dancing final twice, most recently in 2019 with EastEnders' star Emma Barton. In 2020 Anton was partnered with former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell is an Australian Open Champion and four-time Amateur Australian Open Finalist. She was a professional dancer on the Australian version of Strictly Come Dancing before joining the UK series in 2017. Dianne reached the final with social media star Joe Sugg in her second series on the show, and most recently was partnered with singer Max George.

Graziano Di Prima

Sicilian-born Graziano Di Prima, an Italian Latin Champion, joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, partnering radio presenter Vick Hope in his first year on the series. Before Strictly, as well as competing for his home country, Graziano also represented Belgium at the World Championships and made the top 24 at the Under 21 Latin World Championships. Graziano has also toured the world with the dance company Burn The Floor.

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe is a two-time Professional South African Latin Champion and a three-time South African Amateur Latin Champion. He joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer in 2018 and has also competed on Strictly Come Dancing South Africa twice, reaching the final both times. On the UK series, Johannes has been the dance partner of Catherine Tyldesley in 2019, and Caroline Quentin in 2020.

Karen Hauer

Originally from Venezuela, Karen moved to New York when she was eight years old where she became United Amateur American Rhythm National Champion and Professional World Mambo Champion. In 2009, Karen appeared in the US series So You Think You Can Dance. Karen is returning for her tenth series of Strictly Come Dancing and is the longest-serving female professional in the show's history. Over the years she has enjoyed memorable partnerships including with Jeremy Vine, Mark Wright and Chris Ramsey, and in 2020 she partnered Jamie Laing and together they danced all the way to the final.

Katya Jones

World Champion Latin dancer Katya Jones was born in Saint-Petersburg, Russia. She is a World Professional Latin Showdance Champion, three-time World Amateur Latin Champion and four-time undefeated British National Professional Champion. Katya is also a Strictly Come Dancing champion, having won the series with Joe McFadden in her second year on the show. During her first year she was partnered with former politician Ed Balls and together they performed many memorable routines including their now iconic Salsa to Gangnam Style. In the most recent series she partnered Nicola Adams, in Strictly's first same-sex pairing.

Luba Mushtuk

Russian-born Luba Mushtuk is four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship and is also an Italian Open Latin Show Dance champion and Latin European Championship finalist. Luba was part of the Strictly Come Dancing family for several years as an assistant choreographer, before becoming a professional dancer on the programme in 2018. She has danced with two celebrity partners in the main series: James Cracknell in 2019 and Jason Bell in 2020.

Nancy Xu

Nancy Xu is a world-class Latin dancer who was a finalist in the Under 21 World Championships in 2010. Nancy was also a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in her home country of China. She joined Strictly in 2019 and has performed in all the series' group numbers, as well as dancing for guest music acts and in the 2019 Children in Need special, partnered EastEnders' actor Rudolph Walker.

Neil Jones

Neil Jones is a four-time undefeated British National Professional Champion and three-time winner of the World Amateur Latin Championships. In 2015, he was crowned World Professional Latin Showdance Champion and has won over 45 titles around the world during the course of his competitive career. Neil has been a Strictly professional since 2016, dancing in the series' group numbers and Christmas Specials, and in 2019 partnered footballer Alex Scott, reaching week 11 of the competition.

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse is an eight-time South African Latin American Champion. She moved to Germany to further her dancing career and there achieved many titles including World European Latin semi-finalist and World Cup Championship semi-finalist. Oti joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 and is the current reigning pro champion having lifted the mirrorball trophy with Bill Bailey in the 2020 series. She is the only dancer in the programme's history to win two series in a row, having also won in 2019 with actor Kelvin Fletcher.

What do you think of the professional line up? Let us know in the comments.