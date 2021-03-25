play
Why KSI doesn't want to do Strictly

After rising to fame from his gaming YouTube channel, KSI now hopes to get a number one single with his new song Patience featuring Yungblud and Polo G.

He's one busy man as he manages to find time out of his busy schedule to compete in huge boxing matches, record hours of social media videos and perform music.

However Shanequa seems to think he can add more to his schedule by entering the Strictly Come Dancing competition... But he doesn't think that's a good idea...

Watch to find out why!

