Convention on the Rights of the Child: Statement included by children

A new set of rules to protect children online are being added to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Their aim is to help to protect children's right to privacy, freedom of expression and information in the digital world, and have been co-written by a group of young people.
The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child is a very important written promise by world leaders, that says they will protect children's rights and make sure that all children have a safe and happy life.
The Convention was first written in 1989 - the same year that the internet was invented - and so the people who wrote it had no idea how much of an impact digital technology would have on young people's lives more than 30 years later.
These updated new rules aim to educate and hold the government and businesses to account when making decisions that will affect children online.
On 20 November 1989 world leaders got together and made a promise to every child to protect their rights and make sure they have a safe and happy life.
They put together a legally-binding international agreement called the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).
The treaty says that every child has rights, whatever their ethnicity, gender, religion, language or abilities.
To date, world leaders from 196 countries have signed the treaty, including the UK, India and Canada.
The UNCRC is made up of 54 articles that set out children's rights and how governments should work together to make them available to all children.
These include the right to:
- Life, survival and development. Governments must do all they can to help a child survive.
- Health
- Protection from violence, abuse or neglect
- An education
- Express their opinions and be listened to
Children are better off now than they were thirty years ago, in part because of the treaty.
However, there is still much more that needs to be done, for example there are 58 million children worldwide who still don't go to school. There are still children who have to work and children who get sick from diseases which could have been prevented.
The new addition to the UNCRC is officially called: "general comment No. 25 (2021) on children's rights in relation to the digital environment".
It says that children around the world use the internet for things like schoolwork, entertainment, to get information and to keep in touch with families and friends, and that it should be a fair and safe place for young people.
Here are the four key principles:
- Children must be protected from discrimination, and treated fairly whoever they are.
- Children must be supported to grow up into what they want to be without harmful interference.
- When making any decision, adults - including governments and businesses - must do what is best for children rather than themselves.
- Children have opinions that must be taken into account in all the things they care about.
The new rules also come with guidance for how to protect children's rights online by:
- Making rules that support children's rights online.
- Ensuring that everyone understands the rules, including government officials, businesses, parents, teachers and children themselves.
- Listening to children when they have a problem.
- Stopping businesses putting profit above children's rights.
- Making sure that there are consequences for organisations or people who break the rules.
- Making sure children know and understand what action has been taken.
It's lovely that young people get to have a say and have more of an opinion, openly!! 🙂
