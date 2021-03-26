‘Planet Defenders’ roars onto CBBC

Each episode sees a different animal’s story being told by a different filmmakers and environmentalists.

The first episode is all about the world’s smallest, and India’s only, ape, the Hoolock gibbon.

We caught up with filmmaker and campaigner Ashwikur Kapur.

Ash is very passionate about protecting the Hoolock gibbon.

For her episode of ‘Planet Defenders’, Ashwikur travelled to a village to see how the villagers and the gibbons live peacefully alongside each other.

Check out the video to see some tree topping amazing apes and find out what to expect in ‘Planet Defenders’.