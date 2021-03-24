Zara Tindall: Queen's granddaughter gives birth to boy

PA Media Zara and Mike Tindall confirm birth of baby boy

The Queen has become a great-grandmother for the 10th time after her granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy.

He's been named Lucas Philip Tindall and was born on Sunday, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

Zara is married to former England rugby player Mike Tindall.

Lucas is their third child and is 22nd in line to the throne.

What else do we know?

Getty Images The Queen is 'delighted' at the couple's news

The baby was born on the couple's bathroom floor after they were unable to make it to hospital in time.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are "delighted" at the news, Buckingham Palace said.

They "look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow", a spokesman added.

Lucas' middle name is in honour of both Mr Tindall's father as well as Mrs Tindall's grandfather.

The couple already have two children - seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena.

Mr Tindall said Mia was "over the moon" at the new arrival and Lena had declared Lucas was "her baby".

Mrs Tindall is the daughter of Anne, the Princess Royal - the Queen's only daughter.