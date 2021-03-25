Cinemas or streaming? Disney to release Black Widow and Cruella on both

Disney Black Widow will be released on 9 July, and Cruella will be out on 28 May.

Disney has announced that some of its new movies will be released in the cinema and on Disney+ at the same time.

Both Black Widow, and Cruella will be available to watch on the streaming site, and in theatres at the same time when they are released.

Cinemas have been one of the worst hit industries during the coronavirus pandemic, with many having to close for long periods of time, or only letting a small number of people in.

As a result of this, many big production companies decided to release their films only on streaming sites instead, such as Disney's Mulan, Trolls World Tour and Roald Dahl's 'The Witches'.

But what does this mean for cinemas and the future of watching films?

When will cinemas re-open in the UK?

In Scotland and England, indoor cinemas will be allowed to re-open again from 17 May as part of the government's lockdown easing plan.

As of yet, there has not been any new announcements from the government in Wales or Northern Ireland about when cinemas will be able to open again.

The cinema company Cineworld recently announced that they will have exclusive rights to Warner Bros films for 31 days - which means only they will be allowed to show them in the cinema - before they are released for streaming.

Although they have said this could increase to 45 days for films that sell a certain number of tickets.

Disney Pixar Fans will only be able to watch Disney Pixar's new film Luca on it's streaming service

Black Widow has been delayed many times since it was first announced, but now has a release date of 9 July 2021 for both cinema and streaming, and Cruella will be released on 28 May 2021.

Although, like with Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, fans who would prefer to stream the new movies from home, will have to pay extra as part of Disney+'s Premier Access.

However, Disney Pixar's newest film Luca, which is set for release on 18 June, will only be available to watch on Disney+ (for no extra fee), in the same way that Soul did last Christmas.

