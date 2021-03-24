play
Watch Newsround

Meet Skye the 10-year-old climate activist making a change

Meet Skye, the 10-year-old climate activist who is campaigning for magazines to stop including plastic toys in magazines.

Skye is a subscriber to lots of children's magazines, but she has a big problem with them - she says some of them include too much plastic.

After receiving lots of plastic toys that she thinks are pointless, she is campaigning for magazines to stop including them because of their impact on the environment.

Her petition worked and supermarket chain Waitrose listened. The company has announced that it will no longer sell children's magazines that include plastic toys, or single use plastic.

Here her story here.

Watch more videos

Meet Skye the 10-year-old climate activist making a change
Video

Meet Skye the 10-year-old climate activist making a change

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner
Video

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day
Video

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day

Strange News: The week's strangest news
Video

Strange News: The week's strangest news

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?
Video

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

'I can't believe that actually happened!'
Video

'I can't believe that actually happened!'

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House
Video

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House

The circus comes to school!
Video

The circus comes to school!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play
Video

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play

Your Mother's Day messages
Video

Your Mother's Day messages

Your back to school questions answered by professor
Video

Your back to school questions answered by professor

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'
Video

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?
Video

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

How does it feel to be back at school?
Video

How does it feel to be back at school?

Meghan and Harry: The story so far
Video

Meghan and Harry: The story so far

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'
Video

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'

Top Stories

Lichfield Cathedral.
image

Landmarks across the UK lit up in yellow on lockdown anniversary

Skye holds up an example of plastic in a magazine

Should plastic toys in magazines be banned?

comments
Keyframe #4
play
1:59

Where are we up to with the vaccine rollout?

Newsround Home