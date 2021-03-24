Meet Skye, the 10-year-old climate activist who is campaigning for magazines to stop including plastic toys in magazines.

Skye is a subscriber to lots of children's magazines, but she has a big problem with them - she says some of them include too much plastic.

After receiving lots of plastic toys that she thinks are pointless, she is campaigning for magazines to stop including them because of their impact on the environment.

Her petition worked and supermarket chain Waitrose listened. The company has announced that it will no longer sell children's magazines that include plastic toys, or single use plastic.

Here her story here.