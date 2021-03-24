play
Last updated at 08:24
Coronavirus: UK landmarks lit up in yellow for lockdown anniversary

UK landmarks including the London Eye, Wembley Stadium and Cardiff Castle were lit up in yellow on Tuesday night.
UK landmarks including the London Eye and Wembley Stadium were lit up in yellow on Tuesday 23 March to mark a year after the first coronavirus lockdown
London eye.Getty Images
Wembley's famous arch was lit up in yellow. The Marie Curie Cancer Charity organised the National Day of Reflection on the first anniversary of the coronavirus lockdown for the UK to come together and remember the people who have died from the virus
Wembley's famous arch is lit up in yellow.The FA
A minute's silence was held at midday on Tuesday - These children in Llandudno observed the silence in the playground
Silence at Ysgol Bodafon in Llandudno observed in the playground
And candles were lit across the UK
A couple sit on a wall opposite the London Eye with candles on March 23, 2021 in London, England.Getty Images
Neighbours light doorstep candles in Fulham, west London. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “step by step, jab by jab", the nation was on the path to "reclaiming our freedoms", and thanked people for their "courage, discipline and patience"
People hold candles, as part of a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain"s first coronavirus lockdown, in Fulham West LondonReuters
A candle was lit in a remembrance lantern placed outside the door of 10 Downing Street. Mr Johnson said the pandemic would be something he would remember for the rest of his life and described it as a "deeply difficult” period in history
A candle burns in a remembrance lantern placed outside the door of 10 Downing Street.Getty Images
The iconic Titanic building and visitor centre in Belfast was also lit up in yellow.
Titanic building and visitor centre in Belfast lit up in yellow.Getty Images
In Falkirk the Kelpies shone brightly with yellow lights
The Kelpies in Falkirk, Central Scotland, as they are lit up yellow.Getty Images
The landmarks were illuminated to create a "beacon of remembrance" after dark. In Blackpool, a town known for its its illuminations, the famous Blackpool Tower shone bright yellow, with a yellow heart lit up near the base of the landmark
Blackpool Tower shines bright yellow, with a yellow heart lit up near the base of the landmark.Getty Images
Cardiff Castle glowed yellow too. Elsewhere The Queen reflected on the "grief and loss felt by so many" as all four UK nations marked the year anniversary of lockdown
Cardiff Castle.Getty Images
A man takes a photograph of Lichfield Cathedral as it is illuminated in yellow with the words, “Reflect, Support, Hope”. Churches and cathedrals across the UK rang bells, lit thousands of candles and offered prayers.
A man takes a photograph of Lichfield Cathedral as it is illuminated in yellow with the words, “Reflect, Support, Hope”.Getty Images

