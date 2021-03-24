Unhappy poo emoji: Calm wants it to be used for mental health conversations

Calm

A mental health charity wants an "unhappy poo" to be added to the list of emojis - to help people express themselves when "things aren't great".

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) is asking the people who make emojis to consider the unhappy poo symbol as a way to help people take the first steps in telling someone they are struggling with their mental health.

The emoji makers, called The Unicode Consortium, floated the concept of a "frowning pile of poo" emoji back in 2017, but eventually dumped the idea.

But Calm says that something as simple as the unhappy poo emoji can be an easy way to begin a chat when it's hard to explain how you're feeling.

"So we've launched a campaign to add a new emoji to the line-up - the Unhappy Pile of Poo," the charity explained, saying that it could be used to tell everyone from "your mates or your mum" that you're struggling.

Calm - which offers a helpline and web chat service to those who are finding things hard - said that it had seen an increase in young adults visiting its website over the last year.

It comes 12 months after the UK's first coronavirus lockdown and concerns about the impact the pandemic has had on people's mental health.

And, in a poll by the charity, almost 90% of the people they asked said they found it difficult to start a conversation while they were struggling mentally.

How emojis help when words are no good

Emoji expert Dr Philip Sergeant says that even though emojis are often silly they can be used in important conversations too: "Emojis are an excellent way of expressing emotion online - in fact, this is one of the main reasons for their huge success," he said.

"And although the popular image of them is upbeat, they're used for all sorts of important, often serious situations.

"So they can be a perfect way to quickly and easily highlight how you're feeling, and reach out to those around you."

