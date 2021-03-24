play
Last updated at 06:31
image

Life on Mars: Here's what the planet's first city might look like

This is what architecture studio Abiboo think a city built on Mars in the future could look like. It predicts that construction of the Martian city could begin by 2054 and be completed by 2100, when the first humans could begin to live there.
They've called the imagined city Nüwa, after a mythological Chinese goddess and think around 250,000 people could live there.
Design for city of NüwaAbiboo
But rather than buildings being spread out across the planet's horizontal surface, the city has instead been build vertically with the buildings and structures inserted into the rock of the cliff face.
aerial view of the imagined buildings.Abiboo
This means it is protected from radiation and meteorites while having access to indirect sunlight - pretty clever!
Aerial view of MarsAbiboo
They imagine that people would live and work in these “macro-buildings“, made by tunnelling through the rock of the cliff, which would be linked together by a 3D network of tunnels.
Buildings coming out from cliff faceAbiboo
The highest point of the cliff is the Mesa. This vast plain is where everything needed for manufacturing, food production, and energy generation, would be found.
Tempe MesaAbiboo
They've made the most of the planet's natural landscape in the plans, placing the city at the slope of one of the Martian cliffs with good access to water from Tempe Mensa.
Tempe MesaAbiboo
The spaces at the cliff face are called “Green-Domes,” and can either be used as parks, or to grow experimental vegetation in the Martian atmosphere.
Green DomesAbiboo
After a short initial phase relying on money and supplies from Earth, the community in Nüwa should be able to provide for themselves themselves through locally grown produce.
Greenery seen through the glassAbiboo
Crops grown there would be the main source of food, as well as changing the carbon dioxide into oxygen and taking part in the water processing system.
Plants growing in indoor vault areaAbiboo

