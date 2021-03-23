Wildlife conservation: Forgotten illustrations from the WCS archives
The Wildlife Conservation Society has released to the public a digital collection of some 2,200 forgotten, historical scientific wildlife illustrations.
The drawings all come from its Department of Tropical Research (DTR), which it ran from 1916 to 1965. This illustration from 1919 shows the head of a boa canina (yellow-faced snake) and comes from an expedition to British Guiana (now Guyana).
Like the Sir David Attenboroughs of their time, the DTR operated in an era when photography could not capture colour and movement. This Toucan drawing is from a Guyana expedition in 1916.
The illustrators were really important in documenting the species that the DTR studied and for introducing audiences to these species. This sloth drawing also comes from the 1916 now Guyana expedition.
This illustration by Isabel Cooper in 1922 shows a Margay - a small wild cat native to Central and South America. The DTR was notable for including women among its staff at a time when there were few women artists who travelled on expeditions and not many women scientists.
Isabel Cooper also drew this Green parrot fish in 1923 on an expedition to the southeast Pacific. The Department of Tropical Research was led by the naturalist, and first curator of the Bronx Zoo in New York, William Beebe.
On expeditions, scientists and artists worked together to document the species they were observing and collecting. Artists weren't illustrators for scientists’ writings, they were a central part of the team’s findings. Else Bostelmann drew this creepy eel (Saccopharynx mirabilis) in 1931 on an expedition to Bermuda.
The sites where the DTR worked include Guyana, the Galapagos Islands, the Hudson Canyon, Bermuda, the Gulf of Mexico and the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Venezuela, and Trinidad. This dwarf metallic bee was drawn by Douglas Boyden in 1949 in the Rancho Grande, Venezuela.
The DTR was part of the the Wildlife Conservation Society, then known as the New York Zoological Society. Douglas Boyden drew these butterflies on a 1949 expedition to Venezuela.
The DTR published scientific papers but the illustrations also appeared in newspapers and books which became bestsellers. This dolphin was drawn by George Alan Swanson in 1936 in Mexico.
In 1965, the DTR became part of the Institute for Research in Animal Behaviour - which became today’s WCS Global Conservation Program. This gecko was drawn on a 1923 expedition to Eden Rock on the Galapagos Islands.
The DTR also gave presentations to public audiences which helped to shape US audiences’ understandings of the biodiversity of tropical regions. This orange and silver spider was drawn by Isabel Cooper in 1924 on a trip to Guyana.