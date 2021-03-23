Top baby names in Scotland revealed!

Getty Images

Figures released today by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) reveal that Isla is the top name for baby girls in the country for the first time.

Olivia takes the second spot and Emily is now the third most popular name. It's according to the full lists of 2020 baby names.

Jack remains the most popular boy's name, holding on to the top spot for the 13th year in a row!

Noah is now the second most popular boy's name, having jumped from 7th place last year, and James stays in 3rd place.

Why are some names becoming more popular?

Getty Images

According to the NRS, the inspiration for new names comes from different sources, including TV series and films, royal babies, and names that celebrities have chosen for their own children.

Julie Ramsay, Vital Events Statistician, said: "Popular culture often affects how people name their babies. The name Billie rose in popularity by 79% in the past two years with 34 baby girls being given this name in 2020. In the same time, Google searches in the UK for "Billie" and "Billie Eilish" spiked, with the singer having her first number one single in the UK in early 2020.

Tommy, a name which has been occurring in popular TV shows, has doubled in popularity in the last two years, with 148 boys being given this name.

The girl's name Maeve made a massive leap of 130 places from last year, up to 86th place, and Ayda, the second highest climber in the girls' top 100 list, rose 63 places to the 91st spot.

The biggest increases in the top 100 boys' list were Roman, which jumped up 68 places to 33rd, and Finley, which rose 48 places to 88th.

The boys name Bear also increased last year - which is possibly as a result of former One Direction member Liam Payne and pop star Cheryl Tweedy naming their son Bear in 2017.

More names than ever before

Getty Images

2020 saw the highest ever number of different names, a trend that has continued for some time now.

According to NRS figures, children today are much less likely to share a name with classmates than their grandparents were.

Of the 23,968 girls registered in Scotland last year, there were 4,347 different names, whilst more boys shared the same name.

Of the 22,387 boys registered, there were only 3,375 different names.

We can see from the 2020 names lists that different generations of parents have different preferences for naming their babies. Julie Ramsay , Vital Events Statistician

Julie Ramsay explained that "Isla, the most popular name for girls in 2020, was the most popular name with mothers aged 35 and over, but it only ranked 7th with mothers aged under 25. However, Olivia, the most popular girls name of 2019, was ranked 1st by younger mothers and 6th by older mothers.

"Jack, the most popular name for boys in 2020, was the 2nd most popular name with mothers aged 35 and above, and only 17th with mothers aged under 25. James was the most popular name for boys with older mothers while Noah was ranked 1st for younger mothers."

Is your name on the list? Let us know in the comments below.