Whoops! Radio presenter left his microphone on - and went to the toilet!

Getty Images BBC Radio 1 presenters Chris Stark and Scott Mills

BBC Radio 1's listeners were invited to a very special opening on Monday - of the new toilets in the BBC building!

Presenters Chris Stark and Scott Mills gave listeners their verdict on the new toilet, but once the ribbon was cut and a song started playing, listeners noticed something odd in the background.

Chris' microphone appeared to be on while he was using the toilet!

Someone was heard asking for Chris' microphone to be turned off - stating "you can hear him weeing - mic is on."

Co-presenter Scott Mills apologised to listeners saying: "Sorry there if you may have heard that."

Lots of listeners found the mishap funny and took to social media to speculate whether it was a real mistake or a staged bit of fun!

BBC Radio 1 said: "Though the events of the grand toilet opening may have made for unexpected listening, we commend Chris Stark for his ability to perform in time to Drop It Like It's Hot" - which was the song playing at the time!

Getty Images Joe Wicks let out a super big trump during one of his live classes!

Chris isn't the first person to leave their microphone on and cause a little embarrassment.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby has admitted that she too left her microphone on and went to the toilet!

And Joe Wicks did a massive trump during his online PE lessons earlier in the year. That was quite the whoops moment.

Have you had any mishaps during your remote learning journeys. Maybe you left yourself un-muted and ended up sharing something you didn't mean to?

Let us know in the comments below!