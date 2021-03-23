Is it a bird, is it a plane, no it's super...tree?!

The unusual sight has been spotted in the skies above a Lake District forest.

A specialist team from Switzerland has been helping to remove 150 diseased trees from some hard-to-reach spots in Whinlatter.

They've used an unusual technique called "vertical felling" which involves helicopters swooping in to fly the trees away, to help stop the disease spreading.

New trees will be planted in the areas where they've been chopped down.