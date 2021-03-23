The Voice UK: Ricky catches up with winner Craig Eddie

Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock

Craig Eddie was crowned the winner of The Voice UK, which makes him the 10th winner in the series.

Craig was announced as the winner of the singing show on Saturday night, where he made it to the top two alongside 18-year-old Grace Holden and both performed their winners singles.

Craig managed to impress the judges and the British public to win the competition with his performance of his song Come Waste My Time.

Ricky managed to catch up with Craig to talk about winning The Voice UK, and even a special The Voice themed quiz!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The Voice UK winner Craig Eddie catches up with Ricky

When asked how it feels to be crowned winner, Craig said he's "feeling absolutely amazing, to have my own single that's number 1 on iTunes chart is just amazing. Everything that's come from this is a lot to process but I'm getting there".

Speaking about his time with mentor, Anne Marie, Craig said: "Anne Marie is amazing, apart from the music aspect she helped me a lot mentally and I feel a lot more confident now". Anne Marie was a new mentor for this series.

Craig also told Ricky that going into the competition, he didn't even think he would make it past the blind auditions: "Now that I've won it, it really has showed me that if you doubt yourself you're probably very wrong, you can conquer the world if you want, if you put your mind to it".

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Ricky catches up with the Voice Winner Craig Eddie for a special Newsround quiz!

Ricky couldn't miss up the chance to quiz Craig about his knowledge of The Voice - but how well did the newly crowned winner do? Watch the video above to find out.

Are you happy that Craig won? What do you think of his new single? Let us know in the comments.