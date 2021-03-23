play
The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner

Craig Eddie was crowned 10th The Voice UK winner on Saturday and Ricky caught up with the Scottish singer.

When asked on how it feels to be crowned winner, Craig said he's "feeling absolutely amazing, to have my own single that's number 1 on iTunes chart is just amazing. Everything that's come from this is a lot to process but I'm getting there".

Speaking about his time with mentor, Anne Marie, Craig said: "Anne Marie is amazing, apart from the music aspect she helped me a lot mentally and I feel a lot more confident now".

Watch Ricky's chat with him to find out more.

