'Now I’ve learned to embrace my ginger hair”' Young Reporter Olivia

Young reporter Olivia is here to talk about her ginger hair and how she came to love it.

Olivia has had to deal with people calling her names and being rude to her because of her hair colour.

Calling people names may seem harmless but listen to Olivia’s story to see how it affects the other person.

We should all try and be happy within ourselves and not let other people’s comments get to us but that can be difficult.

But Olivia says, despite wanting to change her hair colour when she was younger she now has regained her confidence and loves her hair.

Check out the video to hear Olivia’s story.