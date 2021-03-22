play
How do children feel about lockdown?

March 2021 marks a whole year since the UK first went into lockdown because of coronavirus.

And what a year it's been. We've seen changes to our lives that none of us have ever experienced before.

We wanted to find out what have been the most important things in your life over the past twelve months. So we used a survey to find out how children across the UK are feeling about life in 2021.

It has definitely been a year we'll always remember and talk about. So here are YOUR stories…

Rachel de Souza

'It's really important to listen to children's experiences of the pandemic'

