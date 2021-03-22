Bristol protest: Why are people angry about possible changes to protest laws?

A protest in Bristol has been described as "shameful" and "completely unacceptable".

Thousands joined the demonstration which took place on Sunday, despite people being "strongly advised" by police not to attend.

Although it started off peaceful, later on there were violent clashes between protesters and police.

Staff from Bristol Waste - the company responsible for waste collection and street cleaning in the city - spent Monday morning removing broken glass, debris and offensive graffiti from the streets.

So, what happened and why were people protesting?

What happened in Bristol?

On Sunday, crowds gathered to peacefully protest against planned changes the laws around demonstrations and how they are policed.

Later on though, around 300 people remained and angry scenes started to unfold.

Avon and Somerset Police said what had started "as a peaceful protest" had been "turned by a small minority into a violent disorder". A number of police officers were injured, vans were set on fire, damage was caused to a police station and people have been arrested.

Why were people protesting?

The protest was organised over plans to give police more precise powers to restrict demonstrations.

The government's proposed some law changes on crime and justice in England and Wales in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. It's being debated by Members of Parliament this week.

One part of it, covers changes to protests.

How would the laws around protests change?

At the moment, if police say they want to limit a protest - for example to keep the public safe and prevent crime - they generally have to show it may result in "serious public disorder, serious damage to property or serious disruption to the life of the community".

They can then impose specific measures, for example restricting the route of a march, and typically when it comes to major events, the police and organisers will try and work out a plan together weeks in advance.

The proposed change, would mean police chiefs will be able to put more conditions on static (non-moving) protests, including imposing a start and finish time and setting noise limits. These rules would also apply to a demonstration by just one person.

For example, under the new law, if someone held a one-person demo and refused to follow police directions over how they should protest - they could be fined up to £2,500.

Also at the moment, police need to prove protesters knew they had been told to move on, before they can be said to have broken the law, under the new proposals, it will also become a crime to fail to follow restrictions the protesters "ought" to have known about, even if they have not received a direct order from an officer.

The proposed law also includes an offence of "intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance". The aim of this is to stop people occupying public spaces and using other protest tactics to make themselves seen and heard.

Anti-racism protesters threw the statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the harbour last June

Damage to memorials could also lead to up to 10 years in prison. It's after a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down during a demo in Bristol last year.

Why are people in favour of the changes?

Government ministers and the police have been working together on the proposals and Home Office minister Victoria Atkins said she "absolutely" supported the "right to peaceful protest".

Police chiefs have been frustrated in the past that they haven't been able to do more to lessen the impact of demonstrations, for example those by environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion in 2019.

They argue that mass occupations of roads and bridges in London and elsewhere stretched police resources.

Extinction Rebellion protests brought much of central London to a standstill in 2019

Why are people against the changes?

Some people argue that the new rules would affect people's right to protest.

They argue the Bill goes against international human rights laws - the right to protest and express yourself is part of the Human Rights Act.

Kate Allen, Director of human rights charity Amnesty International, said: "The Bill itself is so broad in scope that it is a threat to everybody. Threatening the rights to peaceful protest is only one alarming area of new policing powers... Temporary restrictions on our civil liberties during a time of pandemic are one thing - but a law that permanently restricts the right to peaceful protest is totally unacceptable."

The Home Office insists its proposals will respect human rights.

How have people reacted to the protest in Bristol?

Graffiti has had to be removed from walls

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said he recognised "the frustrations" with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill but said that "smashing buildings in our city centre, vandalising vehicles, attacking our police will do nothing to lessen the likelihood of the bill going through".