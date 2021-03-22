Donald Trump: Advisor says former President is planning a social media comeback with own platform

Getty Images

Remember a few months ago when former US president Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Twitch and Snapchat after January's riots at the US Capitol?

Well, it seems Mr Trump will be back online soon as he plans on making a social media comeback "with his own platform".

According to his advisor, Jason Miller, Mr Trump will return to social media "in probably about two or three months."

He said the platform "will be the hottest ticket in social media" and would "completely redefine the game".

What else do we know?

@realdonaldtrump/Twitter Donald Trump is no longer able to tweet

Being banned from social media was a big blow to Mr Trump.

He used Twitter A LOT throughout his presidency and would tweet pretty much all day every day to speak to supporters, fire officials, accuse the media of putting out "fake news" about him, and to talk about issues that have angered him - often using capital letters and lots of exclamation marks.

Whilst his critics said the Mr Trump's account was a place of lies and misinformation, the platform allowed him to instantly connect with nearly 89 million followers.

Getty Images President Trump supporters rioted in the US Capitol building

His advisor said: "everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does".

"This new platform is going to be big," he added, predicting that Mr Trump would draw "tens of millions of people".

Why was Trump banned?

Getty Images On 6 January Donald Trump supporters forced their way into the US Capitol building and the riots turned violent

Mr Trump was locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours in January after he called the people who stormed the US Capitol "patriots"- which means someone who supports and defends their country.

Before the violence, President Trump had told supporters on the National Mall in Washington that the election had been stolen. Hours later, as the violence mounted inside and outside the US Capitol, he appeared on video and repeated the false claim.

The march was partly organised online, and social media is a place where lots of fake news about the election are repeated. The companies that run the sites are under pressure to do more to moderate the content posted and have been unhappy with what Donald Trump says on previous occasions.

After being allowed back on Twitter, Mr Trump posted two tweets that the company said did not follow their rules and that they indicated the president did not plan to allow an "orderly transition" of power and that he again implied that election fraud took place.

Twitter then stopped his account saying: "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result" in his account being removed from the platform.