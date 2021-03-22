A walrus has made its way to Wales, days after one was found near Ireland!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. RSPCA animal rescue officer Ellie West said the "big, beautiful animals never usually venture so far south"

A walrus has been spotted 'just chilling' on a Welsh Cliff.

It was spotted over the weekend before making its way back into the sea.

Last week the same arctic walrus was spotted by a five-year-old girl off the coast of Ireland!

Cleopatra Browne from the Welsh Marine Life Rescue said she took a double take when she saw the walrus 'chilling' on the cliff and urged people not to approach the animal.

The RSPCA were called out to check on too - for what's believed to be the first time in the history it has been called out to see a walrus!

Amy Compton Did you know? Walruses need to be fat to survive, it keeps them warm and provides energy!

You go around the coast path and. 'woah'. It's not what you expect - it would be like seeing a penguin in your lounge. Cleopatra Browne , Welsh Marine Life Rescue

Ms Browne said that the walrus was about the size of a cow.

The walrus seemed in generally good condition and was seen to be swimming well but even though she described it as a 'whopper' she also said it looked a little underweight.

She explained that, that was probably because the animal had just swum miles across the ocean.

She believes the walrus is a young one as its tusks were about 3 inches long.

RSPCA The RSPCA urged people to keep away from the animal if they see it

The RSPCA has been to give him a look over to check he was okay.

Rescue officer Ellie West said: "He was resting and, although appearing slightly underweight, thankfully he wasn't displaying any signs of sickness or injury".

She also confirmed that the RSPCA also think he is a young walrus who has travelled this far from home in the search of food!

She also urged people to keep their distance if they see him and not to approach him either.

Where will he show up next? Ms Browne's colleague Terry Leadbetter said that he hopes he is headed towards Cornwall.