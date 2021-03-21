Tokyo 2020: No international fans at Olympics and Paralympics this year

EPA Fans from abroad won't be able to attend this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games

The Olympics and Paralympics are both set to take place later this year, but no international fans will be allowed to attend, the event's organisers have said.

The Olympic Games, which were delayed for a year, are due to begin on 23 July, with the Paralympics taking place a month later from 24 August.

However, Japanese authorities told the Olympic and Paralympic committees it was "highly unlikely" that entry to the country could be guaranteed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Organisers have said the "challenging" Covid-19 situation in Japan and many other countries, global travel restrictions and the emergence of other strains of the virus had led them to their decision. They also confirmed that people who currently hold tickets for either of the games will be refunded.

PA Media Japan's National Stadium will be free of spectators this year

"In many ways the Tokyo 2020 Games will be completely different to any previous Games," said the Tokyo 2020 President HASHIMOTO Seiko.

"However, the essential of the Games will remain unchanged, as athletes give their utmost and inspire the world with transcendent performances. We are currently working on specific plans to share support remotely from around the world and help bring people together in ways suited to our current times."

What's going on with the Olympic and Paralympic Games?

The Olympic and Paralympic Games were originally meant to go ahead in the summer of 2020. However, both Games had to be postponed following the outbreak of the coronavirus that impacted countries right across the world.

It's the first time in the event's history it has been postponed, with more than 11,000 athletes from about 200 countries scheduled to take part in 2020.

Organisers of the events have been working to find a way for the Games to still go ahead this year while ensuring everyone remains safe.

PA Media Lots of fans travel to other countries to attend Olympic and Paralympic events

"We share the disappointment of all enthusiastic Olympic fans from around the world, and of course the families and friends of the athletes, who were planning to come to the Games," said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

"But we have also said that the first principle is safety. Every decision has to respect the principle of safety first."

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has also spoken out following the news. It said that while it is "a very disappointing situation", it highlights the "determination to stage" a safe event during the pandemic.

"This is very sad news, not only for British fans but particularly for the family and friends of athletes," a BOA statement continued.