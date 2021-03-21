play
Watch Newsround

The Voice UK 2021: Who won this year's competition?

Last updated at 08:18
comments
View Comments (15)
the-voice-judges.Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock
This year's competition was quite different, with a virtual audience and social distancing

The Voice UK has been an incredibly strong competition this year, but the 2021 winner has finally been crowned!

The grand finale took place on Saturday night and featured some brilliant solo performances from the four finalists Grace Holden, Okulaja, Craig Eddie and Hannah Williams.

The top four also had the opportunity to duet with their celebrity coaches and viewers were treated to an exclusive first performance by The Voice UK 2020 winner Blessing Chitapa. Blessing sang her second single I Smile and she also announced that her first album will be released on 30th April 2021.

blessing-chitapa.Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock
Last year's winner Blessing Chitapa performed her latest single I Smile

This year's series looked a lot different, with a virtual audience and lots of social distancing from the very start. However, the competition proved to be just as fierce!

So who won the show? If you haven't watched the tenth series of the show and aren't a fan of spoilers, look away now!

craig-eddie.Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock
23-year-old Craig Eddie took the top spot after beating 18-year-old Grace Holden in the grand final

It was 23-year-old Scottish singer Eddie that was crowned the winner of this year's The Voice UK. He made it to the top two alongside 18-year-old Grace Holden and both performed their winners singles.

It was Craig that managed to impress the British public and nab the top spot following a brilliant performance of his song Come Waste My Time.

It also means singer and first-time mentor on the show Anne-Marie beat Olly Murs, Tom Jones and will.i.am to become this year's winning coach despite being the only newbie of the series.

craig-eddie-and-anne-marie.Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock
Scottish singer Craig Eddie won this year's competition with his coach Anne-Marie

"I'm shocked. Thank you to everyone, thank you to Scotland. Thank you to everyone who voted. Thank you to Anne-Marie for believing in me and taking me to this point. Genuinely I can not express my feeling of gratitude enough," Craig said.

Anne-Marie also praised Craig on his performance throughout the competition. "I love you Craig. You are a proper artist. You've blossomed," she said.

"You are the real deal. And I just want to say thank you for making my first show so special."

More like this

Voice-kids-finalists.

The Voice Kids 2020: The winner is revealed!

The Voice Kids finalists

The Voice Kids: We talk to the finalists

james-okulaja-itv-the-vocie-contestant
play
1:57

The Voice contestant inspired by Martin Luther King

Your Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Well done Eddie, I don't watch this show

  • Wow! Happy birthday to Sparkly Kitten L!
    Brooke xx

  • Congrats Craig! Well done!

  • yay, at the moment I wouldn’t be able to sing on the voice (if I was allowed to) because I lost mine!

  • I wanted Grace and Okulaja to get through. I wanted grace to win.

  • Well her team did

  • Yay anne_Marie won

  • Well done Craig! You deserve it. Anne- Marie's first win.

  • Woah cool!! Congratulations 🎉

  • Well done✌🏽👏🏽

  • I thought Grace deserved it a bit more and she was much better than Craig, but congrats!!

  • Well done Craig
    your singing was very good

    WooHoo!!!

    [Edited By Moderator]

  • I think all the singers did well. and congratsto Craig

  • Wait, what about Okulaja? Congratulations Craig although I wanted it to be Okulaja

Top Stories

paper census form

What is the Census and why does it matter?

comments
85
girl-with-umbrella.

Parts of Australia have been hit by heavy floods

comments
5
comic-relief-hosts.

Public raise more than £52 million for Comic Relief

comments
26
Newsround Home