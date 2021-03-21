The Voice UK 2021: Who won this year's competition?

Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock This year's competition was quite different, with a virtual audience and social distancing

The Voice UK has been an incredibly strong competition this year, but the 2021 winner has finally been crowned!

The grand finale took place on Saturday night and featured some brilliant solo performances from the four finalists Grace Holden, Okulaja, Craig Eddie and Hannah Williams.

The top four also had the opportunity to duet with their celebrity coaches and viewers were treated to an exclusive first performance by The Voice UK 2020 winner Blessing Chitapa. Blessing sang her second single I Smile and she also announced that her first album will be released on 30th April 2021.

This year's series looked a lot different, with a virtual audience and lots of social distancing from the very start. However, the competition proved to be just as fierce!

So who won the show? If you haven't watched the tenth series of the show and aren't a fan of spoilers, look away now!

It was 23-year-old Scottish singer Eddie that was crowned the winner of this year's The Voice UK. He made it to the top two alongside 18-year-old Grace Holden and both performed their winners singles.

It was Craig that managed to impress the British public and nab the top spot following a brilliant performance of his song Come Waste My Time.

It also means singer and first-time mentor on the show Anne-Marie beat Olly Murs, Tom Jones and will.i.am to become this year's winning coach despite being the only newbie of the series.

"I'm shocked. Thank you to everyone, thank you to Scotland. Thank you to everyone who voted. Thank you to Anne-Marie for believing in me and taking me to this point. Genuinely I can not express my feeling of gratitude enough," Craig said.

Anne-Marie also praised Craig on his performance throughout the competition. "I love you Craig. You are a proper artist. You've blossomed," she said.

"You are the real deal. And I just want to say thank you for making my first show so special."