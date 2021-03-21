Parts of Australia have been hit by heavy floods

Getty Images Some parts of Australia have been hit by torrential rain and flash floods

Parts of Australia's have been hit by flash floods.

The country's east coast has experienced torrential rains and lots of people have had to be rescued from the floodwaters.

Some towns in the area have already seen record rainfall of more than 400 millimetres (16 inches) since Friday morning, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

Getty Images Some roads in News South Wales have had to close and many have had to leave their homes

Lots of roads have been closed and people living in some parts of New South Wales have been ordered to leave their homes. The police have said that hundreds have flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of the city of Sydney. More people are expected to seek shelter as the rains moved south down the coast.

"It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," said Agata Imielska of the Bureau of Meteorology.

Getty Images The Parramatta ferry wharf in Sydney flooded due to the heavy rain

The Warragamba Dam, which provides a lot of the drinking water for Sydney, started to spill over on Saturday afternoon and experts believe this could be the first significant overflow of the reservoir since 1990.

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison spoke out on the "absolutely heart-breaking scenes" of homes, towns and businesses that have been badly affected and offered troops to help with the emergency effort.

More storms are expected to hit parts of the country over the next few days and some regions in eastern Australia could receive up to a metre of rain in the space of just a week, the BBC's Phil Mercer in Sydney has reported.