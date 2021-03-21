play
Watch Newsround

Parts of Australia have been hit by heavy floods

Last updated at 07:10
comments
View Comments
residential-area-in-new-south-wales.Getty Images
Some parts of Australia have been hit by torrential rain and flash floods

Parts of Australia's have been hit by flash floods.

The country's east coast has experienced torrential rains and lots of people have had to be rescued from the floodwaters.

Some towns in the area have already seen record rainfall of more than 400 millimetres (16 inches) since Friday morning, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

road-closed sign.Getty Images
Some roads in News South Wales have had to close and many have had to leave their homes

Lots of roads have been closed and people living in some parts of New South Wales have been ordered to leave their homes. The police have said that hundreds have flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of the city of Sydney. More people are expected to seek shelter as the rains moved south down the coast.

"It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," said Agata Imielska of the Bureau of Meteorology.

flooding-in-Australia.Getty Images
The Parramatta ferry wharf in Sydney flooded due to the heavy rain

The Warragamba Dam, which provides a lot of the drinking water for Sydney, started to spill over on Saturday afternoon and experts believe this could be the first significant overflow of the reservoir since 1990.

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison spoke out on the "absolutely heart-breaking scenes" of homes, towns and businesses that have been badly affected and offered troops to help with the emergency effort.

More storms are expected to hit parts of the country over the next few days and some regions in eastern Australia could receive up to a metre of rain in the space of just a week, the BBC's Phil Mercer in Sydney has reported.

More like this

Koala-and-firefighter-title-page.

Australia fires: Life during and after the worst bushfires in history

Swimmers and surfers are being told to stay away from the water

Australia facing more wild weather during their summer

park-keeper-rescues-koalas-from-flood-australia.

Australia: Queensland and NSW hit with flash floods and heavy rain

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

paper census form

What is the Census and why does it matter?

comments
67
comic-relief-hosts.

Public raise more than £52 million for Comic Relief

comments
23
mushrooms.

Clothes made out of mushrooms and other fungi facts

comments
Newsround Home