Comic Relief 2021: £52 million has been raised so far

More than £45 million was raised on the night

This year's Red Nose Day has raised £52 million has so far to help people across both the UK and the world.

The event took place on Friday evening and included socially distanced presenters and a virtual audience.

Alesha Dixon, Sir Lenny Henry, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness and David Tennant were this year's hosts of the three-hour special.

Which celebs took part?

Canadian star Justin Bieber treated audiences to a performance of his single Hold On from his latest album

Canadian singer Justin Bieber gave an exclusive performance of his the single 'Hold On' from his latest album Justice which was released on Red Nose Day.

He also asked those watching the show who could to donate to "help those who need it most".

Former James Bond actor Daniel Craig teamed up with actress Catherine Tate for a comedy sketch

Actor Daniel Craig and actress and comedian Catherine Tate took part in a funny sketch which saw Tate's Nan character cleaning an office in MI6 where she accidentally called James Bond.

Daniel's character then introduces himself as "Bond. James Bond" to which Nan replies by saying: "Well make up your mind, son. Why are you introducing yourself backwards?"

By the end of the sketch, Nan is revealed as a villain, telling Bond: "It's me, 0075. I have got a bus pass and a licence to watch the BBC and I have finally caught up with you."

PA Media Prince William spoke out about mental health

Prince William made an appearance during Friday's show. Speaking about mental health in a recorded video message, the Duke of Cambridge said: "This is a subject that is very close to my heart and it's wonderful to know that your support tonight will make sure that there is help at hand when things become too much for people."

Opera singer Charlotte Churched coached five comedians in preparation for a special performance on the night

Other stars who took part in this year's Comic Relief included YouTuber and rapper KSI, actress Keira Knightley and opera singer Charlotte Church who coached a five comedians in preparation for a special performance of the song Nessun Dorma from Puccini's opera Turandot.

