A volcano has erupted close to Iceland's capital city

celandic Meteorological Office/Reuters The volcano started by Fagradalsfjall in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula

A volcano has erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik, the country's meteorological office has said.

Iceland has recorded more than 40,000 earthquakes in recent weeks. Although the majority weren't strong enough to feel, they did suggest a volcano eruption could occur soon.

The volcano's fissure, which is a word used to describe the crack or opening in the Earth's crust, is about 500-700 metres long and is located near the mountain Fagradalsfjall on Reykjanes peninsula.

The eruption isn't expected to cause any major disruptions to the country. However, the public have been advised to close their windows and stay indoors.

Volcano fact! Iceland is the biggest and most active volcanic region in the whole of Europe. The country sits between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates. These plates are drifting in opposite directions and the shifting is partly responsible for all the volcanic activity in the country.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office says the eruption started at around 8.45pm on Friday, and this was later confirmed via webcams and satellite images.

A coastguard helicopter was sent to survey the area and it sent back the first pictures of the lava streams emerging from the volcano after the eruption.

Getty Images Lava from the volcano lit the sky red

"I can see the glowing red sky from my window," Rannveig Gudmundsdottir, who lives in a town just five miles from the eruption, told the Reuters news agency.

Iceland certainly isn't new to volcanic eruptions. The last took place back in 2014, when the country's Bardarbunga volcano awoke and the eruption didn't end until five months later.

This led Iceland's to biggest flow of basalt, which is the dark coloured volcanic rock formed from the rapid cooling of lava, in more than 230 years.

Getty Images The Grimsvotn volcano spouted an ash cloud 25 kilometres into the sky back in 2011

The Grimsvotn volcano, which is Iceland's most active volcano, erupted in May 2011. It spouted an ash cloud a huge 25 kilometres into the sky and led to lots of flight cancellations.