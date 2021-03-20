Sea shanty singer scores first number one hit

PA Media Nathan has secured his first number one with his rendition of the song Wellerman

The sea shanty craze has taken off on TikTok and the trend is now making waves outside of the social media platform.

26-year-old former postman Nathan Evans, who is from Airdrie in Scotland, has managed to nab the number one spot on the UK charts with his version of a 19th Century sea shanty.

The track is a modern take on the New Zealand folksong Wellerman. Producer and DJ 220 KID and writing and producing duo Billen Ted collaborated with Nathan on the popular remix.

Wellerman spent seven weeks in the UK charts' top three before replacing Olivia Rodrigo's song Drivers License which remained in the number one spot for nine weeks. The US pop star's hit has now fallen to number 18.

"We've done it! Unbelievable, I'm speechless," Nathan said after finding out he'd secured his very first number one.

Did you know? The song Wellerman is a New Zealand folk song from the 19th century. It's all about Wellermen, the employees who worked on a supply ship owned by a company called the Weller Brothers back in the 1830s. The ship brought provisions like "sugar and tea and rum" to New Zealand whalers.

"Everybody's support has been absolutely fantastic, thank you each and every one of you. We made it!"

Nathan first became famous on TikTok where he posted himself singing traditional sea shanties and since then, he's been offered a record deal with Polydor Records.