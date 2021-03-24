The UK's vaccination programme for Covid-19 is well underway, so where are we up to currently?

Anna Collinson, who works for the BBC as a health correspondent, has your questions covered. Anna has told Newsround that the vaccine is the best way to stop coronavirus causing deaths and hospitalisations.

Data of the impact of the vaccination programme so far shows that coronavirus rates are falling faster amongst those who have been vaccinated, which means that the vaccine is working.

Find out more from Anna on what happens next.