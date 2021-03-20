play
The Voice UK: Who is in the final and who should win?

Last updated at 08:04
The grand final of The Voice UK series 10 is fast approaching!

Out of dozens of blind auditions, 20 Battles and 24 semi-final performances just four acts have made it to the final of the singing competition.

Like last year, a virtual crowd will be cheering on their favourite singers instead of a live audience, due to coronavirus restrictions.

As well as performances from the finalists, the coaches are also going to take to the stage, and last year's winner Blessing Chitapa will be performing her new single.

The final will take place on Saturday 20 March at 8.30pm on ITV.

Let us know who your favourite is below, and tell us why in the comments!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

  • I’m not watching as I’m boycotting itv because of I’m a celeb

  • Don’t watch it

    • Puppygiraffe234 replied:
      Neither do I

