Six Nations: Welsh Grand Slam or French triumph?

Getty Images France v Wales - The big showdown of the weekend's Six Nations fixtures... Will you be watching?

For the Wales Rugby Union team, it all comes down to this weekend - Super Saturday!

The Welsh are one victory (or a draw) away from claiming the 2021 Six Nations title, their fifth Grand Slam victory. Which means they won't have lost a match throughout the tournament.

But if France beat them in Paris on Saturday evening, Les Blues, the nickname for the French side, have a chance to claim victory for the first time since 2010.

They still have one match left to play against Scotland after the original fixture was delayed after a number of players tested positive for coronavirus. If they manage to beat Wales AND Scotland, they can technically claim the Six Nations trophy on points difference.

Getty Images England have won their last four matches against Ireland, but can they do it again in Dublin?

England face Ireland in Dublin, where they will be trying to secure second place as well as trying to prevent the home side from finishing above them in the final standings.

The Irish are also trying to not lose back-to-back home matches in a Six Nations tournament for the first time ever so this one should be a fight to the finish!

Meanwhile, Scotland and Italy will battle it out in Edinburgh.

Getty Images Scotland managed to beat Italy 17-0 last time they met in the Six Nations...

Unfortunately for Italy, they are looking like they will claim a sixth wooden spoon (last place finish) in a row.

But Scotland could also take second place in the table so they will be aiming to score as many points against the Italians as possible.

It's all very confusing as it could come down to the number of bonus points each side have, but ultimately, if Wales beat France, they will win the title.

There have been concerns that if that happens, people will break lockdown rules in order to celebrate in the Welsh capital Cardiff.

First minister Mark Drakeford warned people, "If you're watching Wales this weekend, please watch with members of your household only".

Will you be watching? What do you think will happen? Who do you want to win? Let us know in the comments below!