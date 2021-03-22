Climate change: How bad for the environment is space travel?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch the test of Nasa's rocket engines

Space travel can help teach us a lot about our solar system, how the Earth was formed and even the future of our planet.

But could the increase in space exploration actually be harming the environment?

This question comes after Nasa successfully tested part of the world's most powerful rocket, called the Space Launch System or 'SLS'.

During the test, the engines on the rocket's core stage were kept running for more than eight minutes - but that meant emitting lots of emissions into the atmosphere.

So how big a deal was it?

NASA The SLS - the launch system - has four powerful RS-25 engines, and two boosters attached to the sides.

Nothing was launched into the air as the core was attached to a giant structure on the ground, but it was considered successful as things worked as they were expected to.

That test run saw a huge white exhaust cloud fill the air around the SLS, and was so enormous, it was spotted from space by the Goes-16 satellite.

But is all that white smoke in the atmosphere going to impact the environment?

In Nasa's SLS test on Thursday, the propellant was made of liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen.

The by-product - the white smoke which was released - was mostly "clean" water vapour.

It doesn't stay in the atmosphere for as long as some of the other greenhouse gasses because it is rapidly cleared as rain or snow.

It is not as harmful to the environment as burning traditional rocket fuel but water vapour is a greenhouse gas and is a contributing factor to climate change.

The manufacturing of the liquid nitrogen fuel can also create a great deal of carbon emissions.

How do you make a rocket fly?

NASA Nasa's Space Launch System rocket undergoes a second hot fire test - but where does the water vapour go?

Space exploration relies on large rockets which need lots of fuel to propel them through the Earth's atmosphere.

In order to get a rocket off the ground, you need to power its engines with fuel, or a propellant.

Historically, rockets have been powered by kerosene but some are now launched by using cleaner methods.

Getty Images When Space X launched the Falcon Heavy in 2020, it emitted more carbon dioxide (CO2) in a few minutes than an average car would in more than 200 years.

Could greener fuels be the answer?

Hydrogen is a clean fuel, but it has to be produced into a form that is usable for engines or rockets.

And it's that process that is not energy efficient or good for the environment. Almost all of the world's hydrogen is created using fossil fuels like coal or gas.

Getty Images Green hydrogen is made using renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.

So scientists have come up with a cleaner way of creating this fuel. It's called green hydrogen.

It is produced using water electrolysis (using electricity to extract the naturally occurring hydrogen from water) and renewable energy sources, but is very expensive to do.

It currently only accounts for 1 percent of the world's total hydrogen production but is a carbon neutral manufacturing process.

That means it works to remove as much CO2 from the atmosphere as it puts into it.

Aeroplane manufacturers and fuel companies are investing a lot of money into researching green hydrogen in order to try and bring the cost of its manufacture down.

Knack Factory/Courtesy Aerospace Stardust lifted off and became the first commercial launch of a rocket powered by bio-fuel.

Another option is using bio-fuels to launch rockets.

Bio-fuels are fuels produced from organic material - biomass - including plant materials and animal waste.

One scientist in America, Sascha Deri, has already successfully tested his bio-fuel by launching his own mini rocket in February this year.

However, he is keeping the recipe for his bio fuel a secret, but says the main ingredient can be found from farms around the world!