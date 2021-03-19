play
Red Nose Day: You tell us what you're doing

Last updated at 11:18
Three kids - one dressed as a scientist, one girl wearing a red nose and a boy with spiky hair wearing a red nose

It's Comic Relief - aka Red Nose Day - which is all about about doing something funny for charity and it looks like lots of you are joining in this year!

The money raised goes to people and families who need extra support with things like their mental health, homelessness or other difficult situations.

You've been sending in your pics and videos to show us what you're doing for it.

Can you spot yours?

If you haven't sent anything in yet, you can let us know what you're doing here or in the comments below.

WATCH: You tell us what you're doing for Red Nose Day

Seven-year-old Alfie sent us this photo. He's made his own books and is selling them to friends and family to raise money. He's also taking part in his school's crazy hair day!

Boy with spiky hair and paper book he's made

Molly's school is having a superhero-themed day so she's gone as...Captain Sir Tom Moore! "He is definitely a superhero in my eyes," she says.

We think she looks ace!

Girl dress as Captain Sir Tom Moore

Lots of you will be wearing a red nose - like SpanielBPFan! Or maybe you've used face paint to give yourself a red nose if you're not allowed to wear one in school this year?

Girl wearing a red nose

Cyrus, who's 8 years old, has chosen to dress up as one of his lockdown heroes - a doctor - to raise money.

Boy dressed up as doctor

Alyssa has also dressed up for her lessons, but she's gone for something red. Those wings are amazing!

Girl dressed as butterfly

Eila has also gone for a red-coloured costume! She's dressed up as The Scarlet Witch from The Avengers.

Girl dressed up as The Scarlet Witch

