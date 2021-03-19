Red Nose Day: You tell us what you're doing

It's Comic Relief - aka Red Nose Day - which is all about about doing something funny for charity and it looks like lots of you are joining in this year!

The money raised goes to people and families who need extra support with things like their mental health, homelessness or other difficult situations.

You've been sending in your pics and videos to show us what you're doing for it.

Can you spot yours?

If you haven't sent anything in yet, you can let us know what you're doing here or in the comments below.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: You tell us what you're doing for Red Nose Day

Seven-year-old Alfie sent us this photo. He's made his own books and is selling them to friends and family to raise money. He's also taking part in his school's crazy hair day!

Molly's school is having a superhero-themed day so she's gone as...Captain Sir Tom Moore! "He is definitely a superhero in my eyes," she says.

We think she looks ace!

Lots of you will be wearing a red nose - like SpanielBPFan! Or maybe you've used face paint to give yourself a red nose if you're not allowed to wear one in school this year?

Cyrus, who's 8 years old, has chosen to dress up as one of his lockdown heroes - a doctor - to raise money.

Alyssa has also dressed up for her lessons, but she's gone for something red. Those wings are amazing!

Eila has also gone for a red-coloured costume! She's dressed up as The Scarlet Witch from The Avengers.