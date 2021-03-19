Quarter and semi-final Champions League ties revealed

Getty Images

The quarter final and semi-final ties for the Champions League have been revealed.

Premier League leaders Manchester City will go head-to-head with German side, Borussia Dortmund.

Last season's Premier League champions, Liverpool, will play Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Chelsea will play Portuguese side Porto.

If both Chelsea and Liverpool make it through their quarter-finals they'll face each other in the semi-finals.

Who do you think is going to win? Vote below or let us know your favourite in the comments section.

The quarter-finals: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain Porto v Chelsea Real Madrid v Liverpool

If Manchester City make it through their quarter-final tie, they'll play the winners of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 6-7 and 13-14 April.

The first legs of the semi-final will be on 27-28 April and the return ties on 4-5 May.