Addison Rae launches music career

Getty Images

Addison Rae has surprised fans by starting a music career.

The TikTok star who has over 78 million followers on the video sharing platform released her first ever single, "Obsessed" on YouTube.

It comes just days after the 20-year-old influencer revealed via her Twitter that her debut movie, "He's All That", will be streamed on Netflix later this year.

Since starting on TikTok since 2019, Rae has become the second most followed user in the world and has launched her own makeup range.

She has over four billion likes on the platform and is its highest earner.

TikTok/Getty

In two years, she's reportedly built an estimated fortune of $5 million.

Her first single is produced by Benny Blanco who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran.

She's not currently signed to a major record company and has instead released the song independently using her own money.

Rae will perform the song live on chat-show host Jimmy Fallon's programme in America on 26 March.

In her film debut she plays the main character in the re-make of the 1999 film, "She's All That".

The original film features a popular boy at high school sets out to transform a female student, seen as nerdy by her classmates, into one of the most popular girls in school.

The remake is expected to be a gender reversal and it's been reported that Netflix has paid over $20 million to distribute it in over 190 countries worldwide.