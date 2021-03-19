Is Facebook making an Instagram for kids?

Getty Images

Facebook is considering launching a version of its photo-sharing platform, Instagram, for kids under the age of 13.

According to an internal documents seen by Buzzfeed News, the social media giant is exploring the idea of building a version of Instagram that can be controlled by parents so people under 13 can use the app safely for the first time.

Currently, kids under 13 aren't allowed to have Instagram accounts.

The internal announcement comes just days after Instagram said it needs to do more to protect its youngest users from adults who pose a risk to their safety.

Instagram admitted that - although people were asked to enter their age when signing up for the platform - there was nothing to prevent people from lying about it at registration.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it is working on a developing new "artificial intelligence and machine learning technology" to overcome this and help determine people's true ages on the platform.

Other safety features could include a new technology preventing adults from messaging people under 18 who do not follow them.

Teens would be encouraged to put their profiles on private when registering for a profile and it would be more difficult for adults to find and follow teens using the search function on Instagram.