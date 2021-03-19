play
Watch Newsround

Boris Johnson is getting his Covid-19 vaccine

Last updated at 07:42
comments
View Comments (2)
Boris Johnson at a Covid vaccination clinicPA Media

Boris Johnson is getting his Covid-19 vaccine today.

The prime minister of the United Kingdom will be getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and has urged other eligible people to do the same.

More than 25 million people in the UK have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer Covid vaccine.

That's almost half of the UK population. Currently, adults aged 50 to 54 are being offered the jab by the NHS.

In a press conference at Downing Street, the 56-year-old has also said that the roadmap for England's exit out of lockdown is "on track".

Boris Johnson was himself hospitalised with Covid-19 in April 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

"The way to ensure this [lockdown easing] happens is to get that jab when your turn comes, so let's get the jab done," he said.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Your vaccine questions answered

He's not the only leader getting his vaccine today. Like his UK counterpart, French Prime Minister Jean Castex will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The government in the UK hopes to have all adults over 50 vaccinated with a first dose by 15 April.

They hope to have the rest of the adult population - around 21 million people - vaccinated with a first dose by 31 July.

More like this

Girl holds sign saying thank you nhs and my mummy

Coronavirus and lockdowns: What is the latest?

Your vaccine questions answered

Coronavirus: Your vaccine questions answered

boy-with-mask.

Children's Commissioner wants to find out what barriers children face today

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Good for Boris! Hopefully it will encourage anti-vaxers that the vaccine does no harm.

  • Ok.

  • Good for him! It will encourage more people to have it

Top Stories

Comic Relief Plans on red circle
play
1:05

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day

Karim Zeroual

What are you doing for Comic Relief 2021?

comments
73
Dani Harmer and Keisha White in front of a Tracy Beaker themed background.

Tracy Beaker star will appear in theme tune music video

comments
57
Newsround Home