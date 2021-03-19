PA Media

Boris Johnson is getting his Covid-19 vaccine today.

The prime minister of the United Kingdom will be getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and has urged other eligible people to do the same.

More than 25 million people in the UK have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer Covid vaccine.

That's almost half of the UK population. Currently, adults aged 50 to 54 are being offered the jab by the NHS.

In a press conference at Downing Street, the 56-year-old has also said that the roadmap for England's exit out of lockdown is "on track".

Boris Johnson was himself hospitalised with Covid-19 in April 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

"The way to ensure this [lockdown easing] happens is to get that jab when your turn comes, so let's get the jab done," he said.

He's not the only leader getting his vaccine today. Like his UK counterpart, French Prime Minister Jean Castex will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The government in the UK hopes to have all adults over 50 vaccinated with a first dose by 15 April.

They hope to have the rest of the adult population - around 21 million people - vaccinated with a first dose by 31 July.