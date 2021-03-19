UK’s most popular lockdown pet names revealed

Getty Creative Stock

Luna is the most popular name for new puppies and kittens bought by people in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

Milo was also a big favourite for pet owners making into the top three most popular names for both cats and dogs.

That's according to new figures released by the price comparison website, GoCompare.

Other names to make it into both lists were Bella, Coco and Charlie.

Did you get a new pet during the last year? What did you name it? Let us know in the comments!

Most popular lockdown names for dogs Luna Bella Milo Teddy Buddy Lola Coco Bailey Reggie Charlie Source: GoCompare (based on 97,700 insurance quotes)

What would you name this little guy?

Information from over 580,000 pet-insurance quotes was used by the website to discover the most popular names for pets around the country.

Sally Jaques, pet expert at GoCompare said: "Since spending more time at home in lockdown, the demand for pets has skyrocketed."

"While people have more time to spend with their pets at the moment, you also have to consider the long-term commitments of being a pet owner.

Most popular lockdown names for cats Luna Milo Simba Nala Loki Charlie Bella Leo Willow Coco Source: GoCompare (based on 17,400 insurance quotes)

"For example, working from home will allow you to tend to your pets with more flexibility, but there will inevitably be more time constraints in a post-lockdown world, especially if you will be returning back to work outside the home."

Which names are your favourite on these lists? What would you name your new pet? Let us know in the comments!