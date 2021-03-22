Coronavirus and lockdown: Children's Commissioner says its important to listen to what children have to say

Children's Commissioner

The new Children's Commissioner for England has said it's really important to listen to what children have to say about the experience of lockdown.

Responding to a Newsround survey on how young people felt about a year of the coronavirus pandemic, Dame Rachel de Souza - who took on the job in March 2021 - promised she will be raising the issues affecting young people with the Prime Minster, Boris Johnson.

The Newsround survey - which was done with the company Survation - asked 2,000 6-16 year olds from villages, towns and cities all over the UK about their experiences of the year since the pandemic began.

"It's really important that we now listen to what children have to say about their experiences over the last year," she said.

"I will be working with the Prime Minister to make sure the government is doing everything it can to help children feel happier and positive about the future."

What did Newsround's survey show?

As part of the survey, young people were asked to think about their time spent in lockdown during the last year. Almost a quarter said they felt better, and one in four said they felt the same as usual for the experience.

But just under half (49%) said they felt worse than usual.

The survey also looked at schooling during the lockdowns around the UK and young people's experience of remote learning.

Nearly one in four (23%) told us they were happy about not going into school, and nearly a third (30%) didn't mind either way. But the biggest group was those who didn't enjoy it. Almost half (45%) of those home-learning said they felt unhappy not being in school, and one in four (28%) felt behind in their work.

"This survey shows how the Covid pandemic and lockdown have made many children unhappy. Most children have spent less time at school," said Dame Rachel de Souza, who is a a former teacher and head teacher

"They haven't been able to see family and friends and have missed out on playing and going to after-school clubs. I know many children have felt a lot of pressures at home and that some children's mental health has become worse. Some children are worried they have fallen behind.

"I want to hear what children think the adults should do to make their lives better and to help them get back on track."